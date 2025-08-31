Guwahati: Suspected militants murdered an Assam Thadou leader who participated in a peace meeting in Imphal on August 6, reports The New Indian Express.

Nehkam Jomhao (59), chairman of the Thadou Literature Society, Assam, was abducted from his residence at Chonghang Veng in Manja area of Karbi Anglong district on Saturday and killed.

Six persons were arrested on Saturday night in relation to the murder.

“He was murdered although the body is yet to be recovered. The arrested persons confessed to us about killing him,” Karbi Anglong Superintendent of Police Sanjib Saikia told The New Indian Express.

He elaborated that cops were in an investigation to ascertain the motive behind the murder.

A “historic” meeting was held between the Thadou Inpi Manipur, which is the apex civil society organisation representing the Thadou tribe, and some Meitei organisations of Manipur in Imphal toward restoring peace in the ethnic violence-hit state.