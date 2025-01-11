Guwahati/Haflong: The rescue teams recovered another body from the Umrangso coal mine in Dima Hasao, Assam on Saturday.

The today number of dead bodies recovered from the mine has now reached three with many still missing.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

However, the identity of the third person recovered from the mine is still not ascertained and efforts are underway to identify the deceased.

Earlier on Saturday, rescue teams recovered one more miner identified to be a resident of Dima Hasao.

After nearly six days or 144 hours, the Army and NDRF personnel at around 7:30 am recovered the body of Lijan Magar, 26, a resident of Kalamati in Dima Hasao.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

As per the details shared by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Magar was the youngest among the trapped miners.