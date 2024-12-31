Guwahati: On New Year’s Eve, a severe road accident was reported from Hojai, Assam resulting in three people being severely injured.

The accident occurred on the highway in Doboka, Hojai, involving a car and a bike, resulting in three individuals sustaining severe injuries

The injured were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

According to eyewitnesses, the collision was a head-on impact between the two vehicles.

The car, bearing registration number AS01EN6908, is owned by Simanta Gogoi, while the bike’s registration number is AS02AQ1066.

A local stated that none of the individuals involved in the accident appeared to be from the area, making it difficult to ascertain their identities.

The police have initiated an investigation into the incident to determine the cause of the accident and the identities of those involved.