Guwahati: At least three people were killed on Sunday night in three different accidents across Assam.

As per reports, the first accident took place in Chapar, Dhubri where a motorcycle had a head-on collision with a tractor leaving its rider dead on the spot.

The deceased was identified as Hemanta Nath, a resident of the Nathpara area. His pillion received severe injuries and is currently at a hospital for treatment.

While it was reported that the tractor was stationary, locals claimed that the tractor was parked ‘negligently’.

On the same evening, another head-on collision took place in Goalpara’s Makri area.

A car and a motorcycle crashed with one another leaving the biker, Shankar Barman from Bongaigaon dead on the spot before any medical assistance could arrive.

One person who sustained injuries during the incident was later taken to a hospital in Bongaigaon.

In Biswanath district, a truck allegedly ran over a man,

The man identified as Manoj Das was recovered by locals and was taken to hospital shortly after the accident but he died during treatment.

The incident took place near the Baghmari area of Biswanath.

Locals said that the truck was being driven recklessly.

The police have initiated a probe into all the incidents.