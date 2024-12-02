Guwahati: Another accident took place in Dibrugarh, Assam on Monday morning injuring three people severely.

According to reports, early this morning a truck (AS06AC7813) and a Bolero pickup (AS06AC6317) collided with one another on the Lahowal-Jaipur road in Dibrugarh, Assam.

The incident resulted in severe injuries to multiple individuals, who were admitted to the Assam Medical College Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh.

According to locals in the area, the pickup vehicle was pushed into a ditch following the collision.

Locals alleged that negligence and speeding on the part of both drivers contributed to the accident.

The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are still unclear and are currently under investigation.

The accident also resulted in severe damages to both the vehicles with the truck’s axle being torn apart from its chasis.