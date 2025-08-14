Guwahati: Tinsukia Police has recently appointed new officers to key positions to improve policing and enhance law enforcement in the district. These appointments aim to bring fresh perspectives to local law enforcement and foster stronger community engagement.

The new officers include Anshul Singh as Assistant Superintendent of Police (HQ), Arup Jyoti Teron as In-Charge of CDSP, and Himangshu Gohain as In-Charge of CDSP in Assam’s Makum and Digboi.

Singh will streamline administrative processes, while Teron and Gohain will manage law and order in Makum and Digboi, respectively.

Residents have expressed hope that these appointments will improve the handling of public grievances. “We are optimistic that the new officers will bring more transparency and efficiency to the police’s work,” said a community leader.

This move is part of Assam Police’s broader efforts to modernize policing and improve responsiveness to emerging challenges. Senior officials emphasized that district-level leadership is crucial to address the growing complexities of crime and public safety.

“These officers bring the necessary experience and dedication to effectively manage law and order in the region,” said a spokesperson from Assam Police headquarters.

The newly appointed officers are expected to begin their duties immediately, focusing on maintaining law and order, crime prevention, and strengthening community relations.

Both residents and local authorities hope that these changes will improve overall safety and policing standards in the Tinsukia district.