Guwahati: Assam is set to take the lead in India’s first-ever fully digital census, with a pilot drive scheduled from November 10 to 30 in select areas of three districts: Dibrugarh, West Karbi Anglong, and Hailakandi.

The initiative represents a significant move towards a transparent, technology-driven, and efficient data collection system, paving the way for the 2027 national census.

The digital census will modernize every stage of data gathering, from enumeration to verification, marking a major shift in how India maps its population in the digital era.

Before the main fieldwork begins, a pre-test for self-enumeration will be held from November 1 to 7, allowing residents of the selected areas to register themselves through an online portal.

The pre-test will include house-listing and housing census operations.

Areas chosen for the trial include wards 16, 17, and 18 under the Dibrugarh East revenue circle, 23 villages under the Donka revenue circle in West Karbi Anglong, and seven villages within the Hailakandi revenue circle.

According to an official statement, the Assam government’s General Administration Department has appointed the Commissioner of Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation and the Deputy Commissioners of Hailakandi and West Karbi Anglong as principal census officers to oversee the process.

The Director of Census Operations-cum-Chief Principal Census Officer, Assam, has urged citizens to extend full cooperation to enumerators and supervisors during the field survey.

The success of this pilot project is expected to play a key role in shaping the nationwide rollout of the digital census.