Digboi: The Arunachal Pradesh Bomdila-based TTC Infra India again faces questions on its professional integrity following allegations on quality and accountability in its ongoing Highway construction project here in Tingrai -Bogapani area in Assam’s Tinsukia district.

‘School students, market goers and pedestrians are facing unsafe and hazardous conditions such as broken roads, naked drains, missing footpaths, traffic issues, or construction obstacles—because the authorities have not completed or maintained the highway work near Tingrai Primary school’, alleged a businessman affected by delayed construction along the NH 38 in Tingrai bazar.

School students commuting daily through the highway are facing serious risks due to the prolonged neglect of highway maintenance, incomplete and delayed works.

‘Students enter school premises after crossing an open drain using a temporary wooden shaft with sharp and rusted reinforcement bars all around, ‘ said one of the guardians residing close to the school.

‘Crumbling sidewalks, open drainage channels, and lack of pedestrian crossings have created a dangerous environment, especially during school hours, ‘ shared a fear-gripped teacher of the school.

‘Students’ to and fro movement on a temporary wooden shaft crossing amidst sharp protruding open iron bars of the drain has raised pertinent questions on the professional integrity and safety protocols of the construction agency and the sincerity of project monitoring officials of the NHIDCL, ‘ lamented vegetable vendors in front of the school.

Ironically, the assigned timeline of the project already ceased on 17th May 2025, while the works remain severely incomplete.

Aggrieved local residents of the Makum-Tingrai area report that several slab culverts pose a hazard, frequently causing accidents. They also note that authorities have yet to carpet many fragmented patches of existing roads, and they have left one Railway Over Bridge (ROB) and two Vehicle Under Passes (VUPs) incomplete.

The role of the quality monitoring agencies and the project supervising authority, including the NHIDCL, has been under review for failing to ensure quality works and physical progress of the project in a time-bound manner.

‘The site visit by the officials of NHIDCL and the contractor’s workers four days back in Tingrai Station area greatly astounded us as the inspection team restricted their visit to certain sites already accomplished, ‘ said an eyewitness along the road.

‘Had they moved further 1 kilometre towards Tingrai bazar, they would have witnessed the grim reality and the devastating nature of the works the contractor has executed so far, ‘ the witness added.

It is pertinent in the present context to share that TTC, a registered firm established in 1995 and owned by a female entrepreneur from Arunachal’s Bomdila, has faced several controversies in the past. These controversies relate to its highway and infrastructure projects, including flyovers and bridges, in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, and Nagaland’s Wokha district.

According to records available with the various media outlets, there were allegations of political favouritism and exclusion of local competent contractors in the Debang Valley district by the contractors’ association and multiple local organisations in regard to the Debang Lot 2 road project awarded earlier to the company.

Allegations of irregularities in the construction of roads under PMJSY through PIL accusing the company of executing projects without proper survey, manipulating population data, and delivering substandard works (cracked drainage system and inadequate retaining walls were also in public record.

Moreover, the company also had to face protests and an indefinite bandh over the NH 61 road project, accusing it of substandard work, and organisations demanded the demolition of structures built on compensated land.