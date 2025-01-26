Assam: Twin blasts hit Guwahati on Republic Day

Guwahati: Two bomb blasts rocked Guwahati on Republic Day morning, with the insurgent group ULFA (I) claiming responsibility in Assam’s capital.

The first explosion occurred at the Lalmati Brahmaputra vegetable market, shaking the parking lot and surrounding areas. The blast caused panic among residents and disrupted Republic Day celebrations.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Also Read: Assam: Guwahati police busts honey trapping racket

Police from Bashishta station promptly arrived at the scene, cordoned off service lanes, and launched an investigation.

Shortly after, a second explosion was reported at the ISBT area in the city. A large police team, accompanied by sniffer dogs, was deployed to the site to investigate the incident.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Also Read: Assam: Himanta Biswa Sarma directs ministers to attend cabinet meeting virtually

In a statement, ULFA (I)clarified that the armed protest was not intended to harm the indigenous people of Assam or disrupt their lives but to send a message to what they referred to as “colonial rulers.”

Authorities are working to determine the cause of the blasts and ensure the safety of residents as the investigation continues.