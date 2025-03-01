Dibrugarh: Two hardcore cadres of the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) surrendered to the police in Assam’s Tinsukia district.

The surrendered individuals, SS Lt Nabojit Asom from Bolaguri of Kumthai in Golaghat and SS Cpl Niku Asom from Meleng Lohkor village in Teok, voluntarily gave themselves up.

Assam Police, Military Intelligence, and Assam Rifles conducted the operation.

Specific intelligence received from Military Intelligence (Kolkata) led to the surrender of the cadres along with a significant cache of arms and ammunition.

The recovered arms and ammunition included one HK rifle, one MQ rifle, one .32 pistol, three magazines for the HK rifle, one hand grenade, 150 rounds of HK ammunition, 80 rounds of MQ ammunition, and five rounds of .32 pistol ammunition.

Reports state that Nabojit Asom joined ULFA-I in 2010 and received training at Taka Hku, while Niku Asom joined in 2020 and trained at the 779 camp.

Both were part of the 779 General Headquarters (GHQ1) in Waktham, Myanmar. Nabojit Asom held the rank of SS Lieutenant, while Niku Asom held the rank of SS Corporal.

It is also worth noting that two other ULFA(I) cadres, Ruben Munda alias Silbash Asom from Borhulung, Bordumsa, and Arunjoy Borah alias Ujjal Asom from Tekeri village, Pengree, had escaped from the training camp in Myanmar.

They surrendered on February 25 and 27, respectively, and were brought to the Margherita police station by Army personnel.