Pathsala: Police in Assam’s Bajali detained two persons on Thursday after one of them received Rs 73 lakhs in his Canara Bank, Pathsala branch.

According to a report, the accused have been identified as Maidul Islam and Manoj Das.

Maidul Islam received a message on the Telegram messaging app where a person namely ‘Lala Bhai’ offered a Job to him. ‘Work from Home’ and ask him to give full details of the bank account.

Maidul collected the bank details of Manoj Das and gave to ‘Lala bhai’ (an unknown telegram account) by promising him to give a percentage.

Manoj gave all the bank details to Maidul and he gave it to ‘Lala Bahi’ by telegram. After Manoj received money of Rs 73 Lakhs on the bank.

The bank has observed suspicious transactions in the account where many suspicious transactions have been done in the account and the customer is not able to answer the valid source of money. The officer of Canara Bank lodged an FIR in Pathsala police.

But money was already withdrawn from the bank without any knowledge of the bank account holder. ( Manoj )

Following the incident, Bajali police detained Manoj and then Maidul and seized Mobile phones and bank accounts. Further investigation is underway.

Baijali police also appeal to the people not to believe in such offers.

