Guwahati: Two individuals were apprehended by locals in the Lokhra area of Guwahati, Assam for allegedly smuggling dogs for meat.

The suspects identified as Rupam Sarkar and Dipu Das were apprehended by locals based on suspicion.

According to reports, the duo was caught after locals witnessed their suspicious behaviour while capturing street dogs.

Upon confrontation, Sarkar confessed to smuggling dogs, revealing that they were intended to be sold in Pillangkata on the Assam-Meghalaya border for Rs 800 each.

Sarkar allegedly stated that the demand for dogs increases around Christmas and he had already sold three to four dogs.

However, he claimed to be unaware of the names of the individuals involved in the trade but had their contact numbers.

On the other hand, Das claimed that he was acquainted with Sarkar but was unaware of his involvement in the dog trade.

Following the apprehension, the police were informed and they were arrested for the alleged activities.