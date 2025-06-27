Digboi: The Digboi Forest team in Assam’s Tinsukia district apprehended two individuals on Friday for allegedly possessing suspected wildlife body parts.

Sources said the accused, identified as contractual employees of the Assam Oil Division (AOD), are residents of Bapapung and Kenduguri Balijan under Digboi police station in Assam.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Reportedly, the duo had approached a forest department staff member, who posed as a potential buyer, to sell the wildlife parts, leading to the bust.

Forest officials have been interrogating the accused since the incident.

“We are currently examining the recovered wildlife parts and investigating the case to determine the exact nature of the crime,” a forest department official said.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

As of the time of reporting, the recovered animal parts had not been formally identified.

Authorities expect the investigation to offer a clearer picture in the coming days and possibly expose a wider network, if any, involving the AOD workers posted across various jurisdictions of the oil division, known for its lush, hilly landscape.

Sightings of deer, antelope, elephants, and other wildlife are common in the historic oil town, and incidents of poaching in the AOD areas have been reported over time.

It remains unclear whether the seized materials were intended for smuggling, as the forest department has yet to make an official announcement.