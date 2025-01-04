Guwahati: Two individuals were arrested by the police from the Jorabat area in Guwahati, Assam on Friday night with a huge quantity of fake Indian currency notes (FICN).

Police said that the arrested persons were both residents of East Khasi Hills in Meghalaya and were apprehended near Jorabat on the Assam-Meghalaya border.

The two suspects were identified as Bytanlang Kharkhongor and Jibai Angkya.

The police said that they had inputs of a possible FICN smuggling movement.

Based on the input, a vehicle matching the description was intercepted.

On checking the vehicle, the police found fake currency in denominations of Rs 500.

The total face value of the notes was Rs 2 lakh.

The suspects were immediately arrested and an investigation has been initiated.