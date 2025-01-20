Dibrugarh: Two leopard cubs were found abandoned at New Bochapathar village under the Dikom police outpost in Dibrugarh, Assam on Monday morning.

The cubs, estimated to be between three and four weeks old, were spotted lying in a shallow canal amid tea bushes by estate workers during their morning rounds.

“The cubs appear to be healthy and approximately 2-3 weeks old. It’s likely the mother temporarily left them due to human activity in the area, which is a common defensive behavior among leopards,” said a forest official.

He said, “We have instructed everyone to maintain a safe distance and avoid any direct contact with the cubs. Any human scent on the cubs could potentially cause the mother to reject them, which would be harmful to their survival.”

“The health of both cubs is stable, and they are currently being monitored by our team of veterinarians,” he said.

The discovery of the leopard cubs drew considerable attention from local residents, prompting forest officials to establish a protective perimeter around the area.