Assam: Two minors murdered in Udalguri, bodies found in forest

Guwahati: Two minors who were reported missing were found dead near a forest in Tangla of Udalguri, Assam on Saturday morning.

The gruesome discovery was made in the forest on the banks of the Naika riverine Shastrapara, under Tangla police station, this morning.

The two children identified as Gaurav Sharma and Kaushik Sharma were found with injury marks on the neck.

The victims, aged 10-12 years, were students of classes 5 and 6 at Kendriya Jatiya Vidyalaya, Tangla.

Their parents, Mahendra Sharma and Gita Sharma have called for immediate action.

The police are investigating the brutal killings, but no arrests have been made yet.

The police have launched a probe to find the motive behind the alleged murder.