Dibrugarh: Assam Tinsukia police on Saturday arrested United Liberation Front of Asom- Independent (ULFA-I) commander Rupam Asom near the Arunachal border, according to sources.

Sources indicate that Rupam Asom, with his team, was hiding in the jungle near the Assam-Arunachal border.

Following the arrest, the police team has also recovered arms and ammunition from the possession of Rupam Asom, sources asserted.

Sources noted that under the leadership of Rupam Asom, the extortion racket has been running in Bordumsa, Tinsukia area.

“Rupam Asom is the main person under whose instruction the whole extortion business has been running in eastern Assam. Rupam Asom has become a headache for the Tinsukia police for the past several years,” said a source.

Rupam Asom is the main suspect of Bordumsa officer-in-charge Bhaskar Kalita’s killing.

“Rupam Asom and his team were hiding in the jungle area of the Assam-Arunachal border and planning for some activities. The police team has received input regarding his presence. The police team launched an operation and nabbed him,” said a police source.

Arms and other incriminating materials were recovered from his possession during the operation. Police have launched a manhunt in the bordering areas to trace and apprehend other members of the ULFA group.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has charge-sheeted seven ULFA-I insurgents, including Arunodoi Dahotia and Rupom Asom, for the killing of Assam police sub-inspector Bhaskar Kalita back in 2018.