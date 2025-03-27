Assam University professor accused of caste discrimination and verbal abuse

Guwahati: A formal complaint has been lodged against Professor Mahmood Ansari of the Economics Department at Assam University, Silchar, accusing him of verbal abuse, caste-based discrimination, and issuing threats to maintenance workers.

The incident, which reportedly occurred on March 12, 2025, has sparked widespread outrage, with workers now seeking police intervention after receiving no response from university authorities.

The allegations stem from an incident at Professor Ansari’s official residence, where workers had arrived to perform maintenance under an Annual Maintenance Contract (AMC) overseen by their contractor, Rajashree Dev. According to the complaint, the professor became agitated over a minor delay, responding aggressively and using offensive language.

The workers allege that Professor Ansari made derogatory remarks, including statements like, “Gandi nali ke kire ho, unpar gawar” (You are like filthy drain worms, illiterate people) and “Assam me hi sare chutiye milte hain, bahar aisa nahi hota” (Only fools are found in Assam; this doesn’t happen elsewhere). He also reportedly insulted the people of Barak Valley, calling them ignorant.

The situation escalated when the professor allegedly targeted Rupak Mala, a Scheduled Caste (SC) worker, stating, “You are bloody low caste (SC), you are like a swine.” The workers further claim that they were unlawfully detained at the professor’s residence, threatened with physical harm, and intimidated by his unleashed dog.

The incident was reported to the contractor on March 13, who promptly filed a written complaint with Assam University. However, nearly two weeks later, no action has been taken by the university to investigate the matter.

Frustrated by the lack of response, the complainants have now approached the police, demanding the registration of an FIR under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The incident has raised serious questions about workplace safety and accountability at the institution.