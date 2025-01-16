Guwahati: Three victims of an alleged fake encounter case have filed a complaint with the Sessions Judge of Tinsukia, alleging lackadaisical investigation by the investigating agencies and a failure to follow due process of law.

In September last year, Dipjyoti Neog (28), Biswanath Borgohain (36) and Manuj Buragohain (34), the victims of the alleged fake encounter, had lodged an FIR against then Sadiya police district Superintendent of Police (SP) Mrinal Deka and three other police officers at Dholla Police Station.

The complaint has been filed under the provisions of the PUCL vs State of Maharashtra guidelines of the Supreme Court.

They alleged in the complaint that the Investigating Officer (IO) of the case is not competent to investigate the case as he is junior to the accused police officer Mrinal Deka.

It has also been alleged that the Assam Police Commandant, without any authority, took statements of the victims of the case when the case was transferred to CID (hqr).

Further, it has been alleged that after four months of lodging FIRs, the statements of crucial witnesses have not been recorded by the case investigation officer.

The complaint to the Sessions Judge Tinsukia prays for addressing the grievances raised in the complaint.

In their FIR, the three victims alleged that SP Mrinal Deka and other police officers staged the encounter on December 23, 2023.

Deka is currently posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) at the Guwahati police commissionerate.

The trio claimed they were apprehended by Assam Rifles on the night of December 23, 2023, and were later handed over to a police team led by SP Deka.

They added that the SP, along with other officials, had a few drinks with the Assam Rifles officials and then took them in police vehicles through the Hahkhati forest reserve.

The victims alleged that on December 24 in 2023 around 3 am, the police stopped in the middle of the reserved forest, made them lie down, and shot them in the leg one by one.