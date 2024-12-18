Assam: 'Village Rockstars 2' by Rima Das selected for Berlinale

Guwahati: Acclaimed Indian filmmaker from Assam, Rima Das has announced that her upcoming film “Village Rockstars 2” has been selected for the prestigious Generation section at the Berlin International Film Festival (Berlinale).

This is a significant achievement for the film, which is a sequel to Das’s National Award-winning film “Village Rockstars” (2017).

Das expressing her gratitude and excitement on social media, thanked her team for their hard work and dedication.

“We are thrilled to share that Village Rockstars 2 has been selected for the Generation section at the Berlinale… A heartfelt thank you to our incredible team for their hard work and passion,” she wrote.

“Village Rockstars 2” is a continuation of the story of Dhunu, a young girl from a remote village in Assam, who dreams of forming a rock band. The film is expected to premiere at the Berlinale in February 2025.

Rima Das is known for her nuanced and sensitive portrayals of life in rural Assam. Her films often explore themes of identity, community, and the human condition.

With “Village Rockstars 2”, Das is now being considered as one of India’s most exciting and innovative young filmmakers.