Guwahati: The Standing Committee of the National Board for Wildlife (NBWL) has approved the proposed tunnel across the Brahmaputra, connecting Gohpur and Numaligarh in Assam, subject to strict environmental safeguards.

The committee instructed NHIDCL (the project’s implementing agency) to submit a scientific assessment covering soil stability, groundwater flows, sediment behavior, and seismic vulnerability, as reported by The Assam Tribune.

The NBWL also directed NHIDCL to deposit a corpus fund with the Chief Wildlife Warden in Assam to finance mitigation measures in areas adjoining the tunnel. It emphasized that the project must not harm wildlife or their habitat and must include a comprehensive Human-Animal Conflict Mitigation and Wildlife Conservation and Management Plan.

The project requires about 13.77 hectares of forest land in Kaziranga Tiger Reserve’s Golaghat tiger corridor and an additional 61.5028 hectares of non-forest territory in Sonitpur’s elephant-sensitive eco-zone.

The National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) has conditionally cleared the plan. To minimize ecological impact, the NBWL ordered minimal tree felling, careful management of excavation debris, zero discharge into wetlands or the Brahmaputra, and installation of acoustic barriers and dust-suppression systems at surface work sites. It also mandated strict control over explosive use and machinery to limit noise and vibration.

Regarding alterations to the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary boundary, the NBWL noted that the proposal removed 470.67 hectares and added 564.83 hectares, incorporating wetlands, excluding private property and agricultural fields, and preserving reserve forests.

The committee has arranged a site-inspection team, including NBWL member Dr. R. Sukumar, officials from the Union Ministry, and Assam Forest Department representatives, before granting final approval.