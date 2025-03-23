Guwahati: Police recovered a young woman’s body in the driver’s seat of a car at Panchratna, Goalpara district, Assam, on Sunday morning.

As per sources, officers suspected the perpetrator murdered the young woman and tried to mislead investigators by portraying her as a widow.

Police identified the body as Shaleha Begum, a resident of Boko in Kamrup district, confirming her identity through a PAN card found at the scene.

Authorities have taken the body into custody and launched a thorough investigation to uncover the circumstances of her death.

Police continue their probe, and further details are awaited.



