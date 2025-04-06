Guwahati: A woman from Assam’s Cachar district involved in human trafficking in Cachar was arrested in Telangana on Friday.

Cachar police apprehended Rupali Dutta, the primary suspect in the trafficking of two minor girls from the Gumrah Tea Garden in Assam’s Cachar district.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Police accuse Dutta, daughter of the late Ramesh Dutta and wife of Birendra Dutta from Brahmangram in Cachar’s Kalain, of masterminding the operation.

The case initially filed at Kalain Police Station, led to the rescue of the two girls in Jaipur, Rajasthan on March 10.

Police also arrested a 60-year-old accused, identified as Leelaram, who had married one of the victims.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The authorities swiftly rescued the minors, who had been lured and trafficked across state lines.

Acting on leads, a special police team dispatched to Telangana traced and arrested Dutta in Nanakramguda, under Gachibowli Police Station in Ranga Reddy district, Hyderabad

However, the key accused, Rupali, and another woman, Ganga Ganju, were absconding.

The authorities presented Dutta before a local court on Saturday and remanded her in police custody for five days for further interrogation.