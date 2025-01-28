Guwahati: A woman was killed in a road accident in western Assam’s Goalpara district on Monday night, after being struck by an ambulance driven by man, who was allegedly in an inebriated condition.

The incident occurred near Durga Mandir when the driver lost control of the vehicle and hit the woman, who was crossing the road.

The woman, identified as Uma Koirala Saha, died on the spot.

The police were notified and quickly arrived at the location, arresting the driver and seizing the ambulance, which bore the registration number AS 18A 3660.

The incident has sparked massive outrage among the locals, who have demanded stringent punishment against the driver.