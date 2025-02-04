Guwahati: A massive fire incident claimed the life of a woman in Morigaon, Assam on Tuesday.

As per reports, the incident took place in the Garukhuti area in Moirabari of Morigaon, Assam.

The woman was identified as Taslima Khatun.

According to reports, the fire broke out at Khatun’s commercial establishment due to a short circuit.

The fire department and police promptly responded to the scene, managing to extinguish the flames.

However, despite their efforts, Taslima Khatun suffered fatal burns and succumbed to her injuries inside the establishment.

An investigation into the incident to determine the exact cause of the fire is being carried out.