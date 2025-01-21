Haflong: In a tragic incident, a worker died after falling from a building at a Dalmia Cement Factory construction site at Umrangso in Assam’s Dima Hasao district.

The deceased has been identified as Bisanto, a resident of Bagisadubi under Kheroni police station in West Karbi Anglong district.

He was immediately shifted to Nagaon Hospital but unfortunately succumbed to his injuries en route.

This incident follows a previous safety concern at the same site in August 2024 when six workers were injured after a tower crane collapsed.

This latest fatality has raised serious concerns about the safety measures in place for workers engaged in the construction project.

In another incident involving Damia Cement, three workers were killed when a coal hopper collapsed at the Dalmia Cement factory at Rajgangpur, Sundergarh district in Odisha on January 16.

The workers were trapped within the collapsed structure.