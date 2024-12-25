Guwahati: A road accident in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur claimed the life of a youth from Assam on Tuesday.
The deceased was identified as Bhaskar Kalita.
He was a resident of Nalbari, Assam.
The victim was travelling to Punjab for work purposes when the accident took place on Tuesday.
Two others, who were accompanying him, sustained injuries in the accident and are currently undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital.
The incident occurred during the early hours of December 24.
Further details into the incident are awaited.