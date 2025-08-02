Guwahati: A youth from Assam’s Cachar district has gone missing following an incident onboard an IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Kolkata, where he was allegedly slapped by a co-passenger.

The episode, partially captured on video and widely circulated on social media, has triggered concern over passenger safety and mental health awareness.

The individual, identified as Hossain Ahmed Mazumdar, was returning to his hometown in Katigorah, Cachar, after working at a gym in Mumbai.

The video shows Hossain being escorted to his seat by flight attendants and then slapped by another passenger. According to passengers and initial reports, Hossain may have been undergoing a panic attack at the time of the altercation. Several crew members and fellow passengers reportedly objected to the assault.

Following the incident, Hossain was scheduled to take a connecting flight from Kolkata to Silchar, but he never arrived. His family members, who were waiting for him at the Silchar airport, reported that his phone remains unreachable and is believed to have been left behind in Mumbai.

His relative, Zubairul Islam Mazumdar, expressed concern over the lack of information, saying:

“When we didn’t find him on the Silchar flight, we contacted the local authorities and even went to Udharband police station near the airport. But we received no concrete information about his whereabouts.”

Hossain’s father, Abdul Mannan Mazumdar, who is currently undergoing cancer treatment, said:

“He was working hard in Mumbai to support us and was returning home. I saw the video this morning, and now I don’t know where my son is.”

In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), IndiGo Airlines acknowledged the incident:

“We are aware of an incident involving a physical altercation on board one of our flights. Such unruly behaviour is unacceptable, and we condemn any actions that compromise the safety and dignity of our passengers and crew. Our crew acted in accordance with Standard Operating Procedures. The individual was identified as unruly and handed over to security authorities upon arrival. Regulatory agencies were informed in line with protocol. We remain committed to a safe and respectful environment on all our flights.”

However, there has been no confirmation on whether Hossain was taken into protective custody, given medical attention, or subjected to further investigation by airport or airline authorities.