Guwahati: A man who went missing after attending a friend’s wedding was found dead in a decomposed and unclothed state five days later in Sribhumi, Assam.

Two individuals have been detained by the police as part of an intensified investigation into the case.

According to reports, Salim Uddin attended a wedding on February 18 but failed to return home.

His family lodged a missing person report at Badarpur Police Station, prompting a search operation.

On the fifth day, police received a tip-off about a body near a hill in the Bagargul area.

Upon recovering the body, police confirmed it was Salim Uddin’s, sparking suspicions of foul play.

Two individuals, Jakir Hussain and Asad Uddin, both residents of the same village as the deceased, have been detained for questioning.