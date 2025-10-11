Guwahati: The viscera report in the death case of Assam’s cultural icon Zubeen Garg has arrived from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) in Delhi and been handed over to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for expert examination, confirmed SDGP Munna Prasad Gupta on Saturday.

An expert committee at GMCH has been formed to analyse the findings and prepare a comprehensive report, which will be submitted to the court and shared with Garg’s family.

“Once GMCH’s expert committee submits its report, we will place it before the court. The family will receive a copy both in person and via registered post,” Gupta said.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) also addressed concerns about its inability to directly probe in Singapore, where Garg passed away. Gupta explained that international law, including the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT), prevents independent investigations abroad. A Mutual Legal Assistance Request (MLAR) has been sent to Singapore’s Attorney General’s Office through India’s Ministry of Home Affairs.

“Any unauthorised investigation in Singapore would violate international protocols and evidence could be inadmissible,” he said.

Gupta confirmed that 11 members of the Assam Association Singapore, reportedly present on the yacht with Garg, have been summoned. One has already given his statement, while the rest must appear in person. Logistical arrangements for their travel and stay in Assam have been made.

The investigation has also led to the arrest of two of Garg’s personal security officers (PSOs), and several other witnesses are being examined.

“The investigation remains active and on track. Even if there are delays from Singapore, our inquiry continues without hindrance,” Gupta added.