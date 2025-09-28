Guwahati: Garima Saikia Garg, wife of late singer Zubeen Garg, has filed a formal complaint with the CID over her husband’s death in Singapore.

In the complaint, she named those present at the time, including Shyamkanu Mahanta and Zubeen’s manager Siddharth Sharma.

The complaint was sent online through email by Garima, her sister-in-law Pami Barthakur, and a family uncle.

It seeks a full investigation into all individuals who were part of the Singapore trip to find out the circumstances behind Zubeen’s death.

The CID has confirmed receiving the complaint and is preparing to start its probe. The step taken by the family has drawn more public and legal attention to the case.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on September 27, said the investigation is moving ahead quickly.

He informed the media that Look Out Notices have been issued against Siddharth Sharma and Shyamkanu Mahanta.

The Chief Minister also said that eight NRIs living in Singapore, who are linked to the case, have been asked to appear before the CID office in Assam.

The state government has banned Shyamkanu Mahanta and organisations connected to him from holding cultural or public events in Assam.