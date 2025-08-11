Guwahati: Assamese feature film ‘Hiraeth’ directed by Chow Partha Borgohain has been officially selected for the in-competition category at the 16th Chicago South Asian Film Festival (CSAFF), scheduled from September 14 to 21, 2025.

The film’s world premiere will take place at the festival, with the opening night red carpet on September 19 in downtown Chicago and the closing ceremony on September 21.

Shot primarily in Dibrugarh, ‘Hiraeth’ is a social realism drama that follows the journey of Pori, a village woman whose life is upended by a devastating flood.

This forces her and her husband to move to the city, where they face the brutal realities of socio-economic inequality, corruption, and exploitation.

Starring Meghali Kalita, Ashim Kumar Sharma, and Atanu Mahanta, the 100-minute Assamese-language film explores the resilience of those living on society’s margins and the injustices they endure.

Reacting to the selection, director Chow Partha Borgohain said, “I am very overwhelmed and happy by the recognition and love this film is receiving. The story we have tried to tell is based on the harsh realities faced by those who are often ignored. They are the people who live on the margins, whose sweat and pain silently acts as food for the progress of others at times.”

“This film is for all those who struggle with dignity and are never seen. Through Pori’s journey, I only hope to spark reflection on the inequalities we have come to accept as normal. Keep loving, keep working hard. Try not to hate anyone—life is too short, so make every moment count and live every moment to the fullest,” he said.

The film’s cast also includes Dipankar Sharma, Archana Bezbaruah, Vishwa Kinkar Baruah, Hemanta Rajkonwar, Smritirekha Chetia Handique, Pradipta Pran Bhattacharya, Rimjhim Deka, Rumi Sharma Pathak, and Bhoirab Phukan.

Written and directed by Chow Partha Borgohain, the film is produced by Sengpem Borgohain, with Subhitya Borgohain and Ruchie Baruah as executive producers.

Cinematography is by Chow Partha Borgohain himself while production design is by Jayanta Gogoi, editing by Kavin Adithya, and music by AT Ram. Delepan Rajan and Dhiru are the colorists, Nabapan Deka is the sound designer, Rhitwik Raj Pathak is the re-recording mixer, and Bishal Nath handled location sound. VFX was done by Pixel Light Studio, Rza Boitlung, and Dhrubajit Kalita. The costume and make-up artists are Paran Sharma and Mandita Goswami, and the first assistant director is Victor Das.

The Chicago South Asian Film Festival, one of the largest of its kind in North America, celebrates diverse stories from the subcontinent and the diaspora, combining film screenings with Q&As, panel discussions, and cultural events.