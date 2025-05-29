Guwahati: “Ansuni Chinkhe” (Unheard Whispers), an Assamese short film directed by Partha Sarathi Mahanta, has garnered significant international attention at the prestigious Marche du Film, the industry showcase segment of the Cannes Film Festival.

Lauded for its emotional depth and unflinching critique of gender inequality in India, the film captivated global audiences with its impactful storytelling.

Narrated by National Award-winning actress Seema Biswas, “Ansuni Chinkhe” chronicles the challenging yet ultimately empowering journey of a young Indian girl, shedding light on the silent struggles women endure from birth to adulthood.

The film’s compelling narrative boldly challenges the deeply ingrained patriarchal norms prevalent in Indian society.

Mahanta, a senior police officer and Chief of Assam Police’s Special Task Force, revealed the poignant inspiration behind the film.

He stated that the story begins even before birth, spotlighting the grim reality of female foeticide. If a girl child survives birth, the parents often push her into child marriage. She then loses her identity to her husband, and no one acknowledges her physical, emotional, and psychological suffering.

‘Ansuni Chinkhe’ is not just a story, it is a cinematic expression of resistance and hope,” he asserted.

He further explained how his real-life experiences in law enforcement informed the film, bridging activism and cinema.

“As someone who has worked on the front lines of crime and policy, I’ve witnessed firsthand how structural injustice operates. Through this film, I wanted to channel that reality into something that could spark awareness and change,” Mahanta noted.

Seema Biswas stressed the film’s vital message, remarking, “‘Ansuni Chinkhe’ pays tribute to the voices of countless women that society has kept silenced for generations. It’s an honour to be part of a story that speaks truth to power.”

The film earned critical acclaim before its Cannes screening, having already secured the Best Director and Best Actress awards at the 17th Jaipur International Film Festival 2025.

Following its successful showing at Cannes, the team is actively pursuing wider digital distribution and academic screenings to sustain the crucial conversation the film ignites.

Producer Mina Mahanta expressed the project’s core motivation: “This project was born out of our shared commitment to storytelling with a purpose. We hope the film reaches hearts and institutions alike.”

As Indian regional cinema continues to gain global traction, “Ansuni Chinkhe” emerges as a powerful testament to how stories rooted in truth can serve as catalysts for real-world change.