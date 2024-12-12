Guwahati: Badungduppa Kalakendra, based at Rampur in Assam’s Goalpara district is celebrating its silver jubilee year with the 15th edition of the ‘Under the Sal Tree’ theatre festival.

The festival, known for its eco-friendly ethos and international acclaim, will be held from December 15 to December 17, 2024.

Founded in 1998 by Late Sukracharjya Rabha, Badungduppa Kalakendra has been a pioneer in the coexistence of art and nature.

The festival, held amidst a serene Sal tree plantation, stands out for its zero-carbon-footprint approach. From bamboo and straw seating to performances without microphones, every aspect of the event reflects its commitment to sustainability.

This year, the festival’s theme revolves around retrospection and shared memories, as Badungduppa completes 25 years of theatre innovation and relentless experimentation.

Managing Director Madan Rabha expressed gratitude for the journey, saying, “This 25-year journey has been one of challenges and triumphs. It is the love and support of our patrons that has kept us moving forward. We invite you to join us in commemorating this incredible voyage.”

The festival will feature plays in four different languages, inviting theatre groups from various parts of India. A special session has been planned to recount the cherished memories of Badungduppa’s journey, with prominent personalities who have supported this journey in attendance.

The event will open on December 15 with an inauguration by renowned painter Rabiram Brahma, followed by Dadan Raja (Rabha), directed by Dhananjay Rabha and scripted by Madan Rabha. In the afternoon, Monglee (Bodo), directed by Pabitra Rabha and performed by Dapon the Mirror, will be staged.

On December 16, the Tamil play Kindhan Charithiram, directed by Rajiv Krishnan of Perch Theatre, Chennai, will be staged. It will be followed by Kisan Raj (Hindi), directed by Dr. Gaurav Das of Anuchintan Art Centre, Kolkata.

The final day, December 17, will begin with a Rabha folk performance and conclude with an open session reflecting on the 25-year journey of Badungduppa Kalakendra.

Each evening’s performances will be followed by discussions around a bonfire, fostering artistic exchange among audiences, artists, and scholars.

The festival also commemorates the pioneering concept of “Hygiene Theatre,” introduced by Late Sukracharjya Rabha, which integrates art and sustainability.

Over the years, the festival has welcomed theatre groups from across India and countries such as South Korea, Brazil, Poland, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh, earning global recognition.

As part of its silver jubilee celebrations, Badungduppa Prakashan is preparing to release several publications documenting its remarkable journey.

Supported by the Directorate of Cultural Affairs, Government of Assam, IOCL, and Bongaigaon Refinery, the festival is a testament to the enduring power of art to preserve cultural heritage.

President Cheena Rabha, Secretary Lakhikanta Rabha, and Managing Director Madan Rabha have urged theatre enthusiasts to participate in this milestone event and honor the legacy of Late Sukracharjya Rabha, who passed away in 2018.