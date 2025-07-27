Guwahati: Assam marked the first anniversary of Charaideo Maidam’s inclusion as a UNESCO World Heritage Site with a special ceremony, underscoring the site’s increasing global significance.

The event took place at the historic Charaideo site, with state ministers Bimal Bora and Jogen Mohan, MLA Dharmeswar Konwar, renowned historian J.N. Phukan, and other senior officials in attendance.

The ceremony featured a cultural program followed by a discussion on the preservation and development of the heritage site. Experts and leaders emphasized strategies to protect the site’s authenticity while promoting sustainable tourism and public awareness.

The goal is to maintain the Maidams’ architectural and archaeological integrity for future generations.

Charaideo Maidam, the burial site of the Ahom dynasty’s royalty, was inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in July 2024 under the title “Moidams – the Mound-Burial System of the Ahom Dynasty.”

The site includes over 90 mound tombs spread across 95 hectares, making it India’s 43rd World Heritage site and the first cultural site from Northeast India to receive this honor.

Founded by King Chaolung Sukapha in the 13th century, Charaideo served as the capital of the Ahom kingdom and later became its royal necropolis.

The Maidams, often compared to miniature pyramids, exemplify advanced burial techniques and a distinctive blend of Ahom, Tai, and Assamese traditions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma hailed this achievement as a proud moment for the Northeast.

Charaideo Maidam now joins Kaziranga and Manas as Assam’s third UNESCO World Heritage site, this time in the cultural category.

To support the site’s global recognition, the Assam government has allocated Rs 25 crore for conservation and tourism development. Improvements to visitor facilities, expert-led restoration, and educational tours are already underway.

Plans are underway to upgrade site signage and train local stakeholders to balance accessibility and preservation.

The successful UNESCO inscription was the result of years of careful planning by the Archaeological Survey of India and state heritage officials, marking a significant milestone in Assam’s cultural diplomacy.

The anniversary event not only celebrated the legacy of the Ahom kings but also served as a reminder of the ongoing efforts to preserve Charaideo Maidam as a symbol of heritage and responsible tourism for future generations.