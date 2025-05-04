Guwahati: Amulya Baruah, the internationally acclaimed Assamese graphic designer, passed away at the age of 75, following a stroke, at his residence in London on Saturday.

Amulya’s family in Guwahati, Assam, announced the news of his demise on Sunday.

Born in Digboi, Assam, Baruah’s journey from the oil city to global recognition in graphic design is a remarkable and inspiring story.

A graduate of Cotton College with a Bachelor of Science degree, he further honed his artistic skills at the Commercial Arts Department of the Sir JJ School of Art, Mumbai.

While studying in Mumbai, Baruah created the iconic logo of the one-horned rhinoceros for the Tourism Department of the Government of Assam, a design that remains a significant symbol of the state.

In the late 1970s, he moved to England and established his career in London.

There, he founded Plus One Design, which grew to become a prominent and influential graphic design firm in central London, reflecting his exceptional artistic talent and unique skills.

He leaves behind his wife, Lily, who is a member of the Thai royal family, and their son, Jasper.