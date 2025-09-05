Guwahati: On a chilling Monday night at Silbori village in Assam’s Udalguri district, an 8-year-old girl was bitten by a venomous black king cobra while sleeping beside her grandmother.

The snake, drawn to warmth, struck Muskan’s left hand, triggering panic in the small village. Fortunately, it became trapped in a fishing net under the bed.

Her family rushed her to Mangaldai Civil Hospital by 1.30 am, but by morning, Muskan’s condition had worsened; she lost her ability to speak, her body stiffened, and classic neurotoxic symptoms appeared.

Pediatrician Dr. Gautam Bora administered antivenom but recognized that her survival depended on artificial ventilation, which the hospital lacked.

At this critical hour, Dr. Bora contacted his senior and long-time friend, anesthesiologist Dr. Surajit Giri, Assam’s well-known “Snake Doctor.” Dr. Giri immediately reached out to Dr. Rupam Mahanta of JNM Nursing Home, who offered free treatment and dispatched an ambulance.

By 7 am, Muskan was on ventilator support at JNM. Against all odds, she regained consciousness by 3 am the following night, able to drink water and speak again.

Dr. Giri emphasized the importance of collaboration in saving lives: “Our goal is zero snakebite deaths. If every district hospital ties up with private ICUs, many lives like Muskan’s can be saved.”