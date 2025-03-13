Guwahati: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption in Assam apprehended two education officials in a bribery case involving a demand of Rs. 50,000.

Padmeswar Bora, the Block Elementary Education Officer (BEEO), and Mahim Debjit Saikia, the Head Teacher of Rongpur Betani LP School, were detained after a complaint was filed by a Senior Assistant in the BEEO’s office in Narayanpur, Lakhimpur district.

The complaint stated that Bora demanded the bribe to avoid suspending the complainant, alleging that the complainant was in collusion with Saikia.

When the complainant refused to comply, he reported the matter to the Directorate, prompting an investigation.

On March 12, 2025, the Directorate conducted a trap operation at the BEEO’s office. Saikia was caught accepting Rs. 10,000 of the bribe in front of impartial witnesses.

The Directorate seized the illicit money and arrested Bora for his involvement in the scheme.

The arrests were made based on the evidence collected during the sting operation. An FIR has been filed at the ACB Police Station under Section 61(2)(a) of the BNS and Section 7(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (amended in 2018).

Legal proceedings are underway as the Directorate continues its investigation into the case.