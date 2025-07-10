Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday firmly denounced a controversial remark by a student leader from the All BTC Minority Students’ Union (ABMSU), cautioning that replacing Assamese with Bengali in electoral records would only serve to identify the number of “foreigners” in the state.

“Language cannot become a tool for blackmail,” Sarma declared. “Assamese will remain the permanent language of Assam, both as the state and official language. If Bengali is used instead in electoral rolls, it will simply reflect how many outsiders reside here.”

The Chief Minister’s strong response came after ABMSU activist Mainuddin Ali, during a protest in Bedlangmari (Kokrajhar) on July 9, suggested that Bengali-speaking Muslims would now list Bengali—not Assamese—in public documents. Ali claimed Assamese was no longer the majority language in the state.

The statement, made during a demonstration against eviction drives on allegedly encroached government lands, has triggered widespread criticism for fuelling linguistic and communal tensions.

Reacting to the remark, All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) President Utpal Sharma accused Ali of inciting discord. “Claiming they will stop writing Assamese as their mother tongue is nothing short of provocation and linguistic blackmail,” Sharma stated.

He also pointed to a larger issue. “Assam faces a deeper crisis due to unchecked population growth among illegal settlers. Indigenous communities are losing control over multiple districts. We must act decisively to protect our cultural future.”

The Tai Ahom Yuba Parishad Assam (TAYPA) also condemned the remark. Member Gunakanta Gogoi criticized ABMSU’s role, stating, “This group has never contributed meaningfully to Assam. If they oppose the Assamese identity while living here, they are free to leave.”

Facing rising backlash, ABMSU’s central leadership attempted damage control. President Taison Hussain clarified that Ali’s comments did not reflect the union’s official position. “Our protests in the BTR were against inhumane eviction drives. Mainuddin Ali’s words were his personal opinion,” Hussain explained.

He further stated that only the president or general secretary can issue official statements on behalf of ABMSU, and the union had always respected the Assamese language.

This linguistic flashpoint arises amidst ongoing land evictions and reignites long-standing disputes in Assam over identity, land rights, and citizenship.