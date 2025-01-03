Guwahati: The Saurav Kumar Chaliha Fan Society continued its annual tradition of celebrating the first day of the New Year as “Bhal Khabarar Din” in Guwahati (a day of good news) to commemorate the Assamese literary genius.

The celebration included a lecture on “Stylistic Nuances in Saurav Kumar Chaliha’s Short-Stories” delivered by renowned Indian English writer Arup Kr Dutta.

“Chaliha is a master storyteller and a master craftsman,” said Dutta, highlighting the writer’s unique style and thematic versatility.

“His prose, while often simple in syntax, demonstrates a remarkable command of language, with an impressive range from the simple to the complex, and the literary to the colloquial,” he said.

Dutta further emphasized the profound impact of Chaliha’s exceptional command of language. “One of the most striking features of Chaliha’s prose is the astonishing versatility in his use of words,” he explained.

“His vocabulary, encompassing a wide spectrum from the simple to the complex, the literary to the colloquial, contributes significantly to the richness and texture of his writing,” Dutta added.

The event also witnessed the release of “Bhal Khabaror Barnamala,” a compilation of lectures delivered by various critics and authors on Saurav Kr. Chaliha at “Bhal Khabaror Din” celebrations and other events organized by the Fan Society.

Eminent science writer Dinesh Ch. Goswami graced the occasion by releasing the book, which features a foreword by renowned scholar Dr. Hiren Gohain. The book, published by Bandhab Publishing House, promises to be a valuable resource for scholars and enthusiasts of Assamese literature.

Adding a theatrical dimension to the event, drama artiste Nayan Prasad captivated the audience by reading aloud “Ira,” one of Chaliha’s poignant short stories.

“We first initiated the celebration of ‘Bhal Khabaror Din’ in 2010, but it was temporarily discontinued after a few years,” explained Mahesh Deka, secretary of the Fan Society. “However, we resumed the tradition in 2018 and have been consistently celebrating it ever since,” he said.

The tradition of “Bhal Khabarar Din” was inspired by an article Chaliha wrote in 1998 for an Assamese daily.

The article recounted his discovery of a news item about a young boy’s suicide, reflecting the sensitivity of the younger generation and the importance of remaining humane amidst chaos.

Chaliha, who preferred to remain anonymous, encouraged his fans to continue this tradition, leading to the annual gathering to celebrate his memory.