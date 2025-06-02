BJP leader arrested in Jabalpur for forcing Assam woman into prostitution

Guwahati: A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader has been arrested in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, for allegedly forcing a 32-year-old woman from Assam into prostitution after she came to the city seeking employment, police officials said on Monday.

The woman, a resident of Guwahati, filed a complaint on June 1 at Gadha police station, accusing a hotel owner and his associate of coercing her into prostitution, physically abusing her, and withholding payment.

Suryakant Sharma, Additional Superintendent of Police for Jabalpur rural zone-3, told media that the accused hotel owner, Atul Chourasiya, a local BJP leader, was arrested based on the complaint. The other accused, Sheetal alias Mathura Dubey, remains at large.

According to the complaint, the woman was brought to Jabalpur with a promise of a job at a clothing company but was instead made to work at Chourasiya’s hotel and was sent to serve his customers, Sharma said.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956.

Chourasiya was presented before a court and has been placed in judicial custody for 14 days.

The FIR reveals that the woman arrived in Jabalpur in May 2023 and had been working at the hotel for approximately a year and a half.

Meanwhile, Additional Superintendent of Police Anand Kaldagi stated that preliminary investigations suggest the accused were involved in trafficking women from northeastern states like Assam and Meghalaya and forcing them into prostitution.