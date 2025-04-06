Dibrugarh: The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways (MoPSW), Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday, stated that the BJP’s Ethos of ‘Nation First, Party Second, Self Last’ embodies Bharat’s (India) global Identity”.

The Senior leader, commemorating the 46th Foundation Day (Sthapana Diwas) of BJP at its office in Dibrugarh, Assam, Sonowal praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, citing the abrogation of Article 370 as a fulfillment of Syama Prasad Mookerjee’s vision of “One Nation, One Constitution, One Flag.”

Amid the celebration, the senior party leader, Sarbananda Sonowal paid tributes to the stalwarts who laid the ideological foundation of the party.

“Guided by our enduring philosophy of ‘Nation First, Party Second, Self Last,’ we rededicate ourselves to nation-building with integrity and unity. This ethos is the very spirit that defines Bharat’s emerging global identity”, Sonowal stated.

Sonowal underscored Modi’s contributions to building a “New India” through good governance.

He said that the Modi government has uplifted 25 crore people out of poverty.

The Government played a crucial role in restoring sustained peace in the Northeast, and championing the dignity of indigenous languages through the New Education Policy, he said.

“As the world’s largest democracy prepares for the upcoming general elections, with over 27,000 candidates expected to contest, it is time for every party worker to rise in unity,” Sonowal asserted.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji’s visionary leadership has brought about India’s remarkable transformation, and we must share this—from global recognition of our governance model by nations like the US, Japan, and Europe to sweeping developmental strides across sectors—with every citizen,” Sonowal added.

Sonowal further urged to strengthen grassroots outreach, earn public trust, and secure a resounding mandate. This will further catalyze India’s journey towards becoming a Viksit Bharat by 2047,” he said.