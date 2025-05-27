BSF-BGB standoff at Indo-Bangladesh border in Assam over illegal migrants

Guwahati: Tensions flared along the Indo-Bangladesh border in South Salmara Mankachar district of Assam, on Tuesday morning following an altercation between India’s Border Security Force (BSF) and the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) over the deportation of illegal migrants.

The standoff occurred near the Thakuranbari area after more than a dozen Bangladeshi nationals reportedly crossed into Indian territory in the early hours.

As the BSF attempted to repatriate the group, BGB personnel allegedly intervened at the zero-line — a neutral buffer zone — leading to a heated exchange. During the confrontation, BGB personnel reportedly crossed into Indian territory, prompting senior officials from both sides to step in and de-escalate the situation.

Later in the day, the BSF issued a statement confirming it had successfully prevented an infiltration attempt by a large group of Bangladeshi nationals around 3:30 AM. “BSF troops acted swiftly to stop the unauthorized entry, forcing the group to retreat back into Bangladesh,” the statement read. However, the force declined to comment on the reported face-off with the BGB.

Local sources in Thakuranbari claimed the migrants remain stranded in no-man’s land between the two countries. They also reported that the BSF fired rubber bullets into the air to disperse a growing crowd and maintain control.

This incident comes amid an ongoing crackdown on illegal Bangladeshi migrants across Assam. The state police recently detained over 150 suspected infiltrators in various districts.

On Sunday, 22 suspected Bangladeshi nationals were picked up from the Numaligarh area of Golaghat, where they were allegedly employed in local industries. Similar operations were carried out in Guwahati, Morigaon, Sonitpur, Cachar, and other districts.

The campaign has drawn mixed reactions. While organizations like the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) have praised the government’s actions, calling for the deportation of all illegal migrants, opposition parties such as the Congress and the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) have criticized the crackdown, alleging harassment of legitimate Indian citizens under the guise of immigration enforcement.