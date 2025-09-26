Guwahati: The Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) surged to a commanding lead in the 2025 Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections, capturing over 20 of the 40 seats as vote counting concluded on September 26, 2025.

The State Election Commission of Assam is yet to release a final & formal statement over the BTR Election Results.

Comments of party Chief is awaited.

The BPF, under the stewardship of former chief Hagrama Mohilary, appeared set to reclaim power in the autonomous Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) of Assam, India, dealing a body blow to the incumbent United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL)-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alliance.With tight security enveloping eight counting centers across Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa, Tamulpur, and Udalguri districts, early trends solidified into a BPF landslide, underscoring voter fatigue with the ruling coalition’s development promises.

The polls, held on September 22 amid 26.58 lakh registered voters and 3,279 polling stations, pitted 316 candidates in a high-stakes battle for the council’s 40 constituencies 30 reserved for Scheduled Tribes.

The UPPL-BJP duo, which swept to power in 2020 under Chief Executive Member Pramod Boro, had banked on infrastructure gains and anti-insurgency stability. Yet, BPF’s grassroots mobilization, fueled by Mohilary’s enduring clout, capitalized on grievances over uneven growth and ethnic harmony in this Bodo heartland, once scarred by militancy.Congress and smaller outfits like the Gana Suraksha Party faded into irrelevance, securing negligible gains.

BPF’s Mun Mun Brahma led Parbatjhora by 327 votes, while Rabiram Narzary dominated Kachugaon.Mohilary himself trailed in Debargaon to UPPL’s Khampa Borgoyari, but his party’s sweep elsewhere leading in Shrirampur, Yamduar, and Baokhungri ensured a buffer. Boro’s fate hung in the balance in Dotma, where BJP ally Manoranjan Brahma edged ahead, signaling alliance fractures. BJP notched leads in Guma and Fakiragram, and UPPL in Saraibil and Banorgaon, but their combined 15-20 seats fell short of the 21 needed for majority.

As dust settles, BPF’s triumph signals a pivot toward Mohilary’s vision of empowered Bodo identity and equitable progress, challenging Assam’s BJP-led state machinery. Yet, coalition overtures loom, with whispers of post-po