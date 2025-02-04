New Delhi: The Union Minister of State for Environment and Forest, Kirti Vardhan Singh, admitted in Lok Sabha that rat-hole mining is illegal and falls under the purview of the state government

The Minister’s response came on Monday to questions raised by Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi and other members regarding the government’s efforts to combat this illegal practice.

Minister Singh acknowledged that rat-hole mining, a dangerous and environmentally destructive practice, is illegal and falls under the purview of the state administration.

He detailed actions taken following an incident near the Dehing Patkai National Park (then wildlife sanctuary) in Assam’s Tinsukia district, including a suo motu case by the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

The tribunal’s judgment directed the Tinsukia Deputy Commissioner to secure the mines and prevent further rat-hole mining.

He mentioned that the North Eastern Coal Field Limited (NECL) has been tasked with guarding the area, and the Assam government has implemented measures like drone surveillance, restrictions under Section 144 CrPC, eviction operations, and joint patrolling.

“The State Government of Assam has taken several actions, inter-alia, drone surveillance, imposition of restrictions under section 144 CrPC, eviction operation and joint patrolling with District Civil Administration and Police and development of border villages to curb the illegal coal mining,” Minister said in his reply.

Addressing the issue of accidents and fatalities in these illegal mines, the Minister stated that the state government took action to rescue trapped miners and clamp down on operations following an accident at Umrangshu in Assam’s Dima Hasao district.

He also outlined efforts to rehabilitate affected areas, including providing safe drinking water, treating acidic rivers, afforestation, and alternative livelihood projects.

Furthermore, plans for regional wildlife and biodiversity management have been developed for areas around Coal India Limited operations.

Earlier information provided to the Lok Sabha in 2019 revealed that illegal rat-hole mining had been occurring for over a decade in several Reserve Forests and Proposed Reserve Forests within the Digboi Division in Tinsukia district.

Illegal rat-hole coal mining continues to devastate forests in Assam, exacerbated by difficult terrain, inter-state border issues, and the “hostile nature of offenders,” the minister had stated.