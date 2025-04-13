Guwahati: Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari announced that the central government will invest Rs 10 lakh crore over the next two years to significantly upgrade the country’s highway network.

A key priority of the plan is to transform road infrastructure in the Northeastern region, aiming to build highways comparable to those in the United States.

In an interview with a news agency, Gadkari stated the government’s commitment to drastically improving infrastructure nationwide, with a strong focus on the Northeast and border areas.

“We’re preparing to execute projects worth Rs 10 lakh crore, and within two years, roads in the Northeast will match US standards,” he said.

Recognizing the region’s challenging terrain and strategic importance, Gadkari underscored the urgent need for enhanced connectivity in the Northeast.

He added that infrastructure upgrades are already underway in several other states, including Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Rajasthan, and Delhi.

Gadkari revealed that 784 highway projects, covering a distance of 21,355 km, are in the pipeline for Eastern India.

These projects, estimated at Rs 3.73 lakh crore, are being implemented through agencies such as the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), and the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL).

The investment distribution includes Rs 57,696 crore in Assam, Rs 90,000 crore in Bihar, Rs 42,000 crore in West Bengal, Rs 53,000 crore in Jharkhand, and Rs 58,000 crore in Odisha.

“Excluding Assam, the Centre is implementing nearly Rs 1 lakh crore worth of highway projects across the rest of the Northeastern states this year alone,” he stated.

In addition to highway expansion, Gadkari highlighted a pilot project in Nagpur involving a mass rapid transport system using a 135-seater electric bus powered by clean energy.

If successful, the initiative will expand to other key routes across India, including the Delhi-Jaipur corridor, under the Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) model, with an investment of Rs 170 crore.

The minister also noted the impressive growth of the national highway network, which expanded from 91,287 km in March 2014 to 1,46,204 km today.

He pointed out that the proportion of highways with less than two lanes has dropped from 30% to just 9%.

In the financial year 2024–25, the NHAI exceeded expectations by constructing 5,614 km of highway, well above the target of 5,150 km, further demonstrating the government’s momentum in transforming India’s road infrastructure.