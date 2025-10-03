Guwahati: In 2023, cases filed under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006, increased six times compared to the previous year.

Assam alone accounted for nearly 90% of the cases, according to the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data.

The report shows that 6,038 cases were registered in 2023, up from 1,002 cases in 2022 and 1,050 in 2021.

Officials say this rise reflects better enforcement and reporting, but also ongoing challenges in stopping child marriages.

Assam reported 5,267 cases, much higher than other states. Tamil Nadu (174), Karnataka (145), and West Bengal (118) followed with far fewer cases.

Some states and Union Territories like Chhattisgarh, Nagaland, Ladakh, and Lakshadweep reported no cases at all.

The law bans the marriage of girls under 18 and boys under 21, and punishes those involved in arranging such marriages.

Assam’s high number is linked to recent government efforts to crack down on the practice.

The NCRB data also revealed that 16,737 girls and 129 boys were kidnapped or abducted for marriage in 2023.

Experts warn that despite stronger enforcement, child marriage remains a serious issue that threatens the rights and safety of minors, especially girls.

They urge a combined approach of legal action, community awareness, and support services to end the deep-rooted tradition of child marriage in many areas.

