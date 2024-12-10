Guwahati: The Assam Inland Water Transport (AIWT) department’s decision to auction two condemned vessels, HLB Amritprova and HLB Chitralekha, has raised eyebrows among stakeholders and experts.

The auction, conducted on December 3, comes at a time when the state is actively pursuing a World Bank-funded project aimed at modernizing its inland water transport infrastructure.

The Assam Inland Water Transport Project (AIWTP), with a cost of about USD 150 million, which was launched in 2019, seeks to enhance passenger ferry services and strengthen institutional capacity.

The Assam Inland Water Transport Development Society (AIWTDS), established by the state government, is overseeing the project’s implementation.

To support these efforts, the World Bank in 2020 approved a substantial loan of Rs 630 crore. This funding is specifically earmarked for modernizing the state’s passenger ferry services on the Brahmaputra and other rivers.

However, the recent auction of condemned vessels raises questions about the department’s priorities and its commitment to improving the state’s water transport system.

“Instead of auctioning these vessels, the department could have utilized the World Bank funds to refurbish and upgrade them,” a source familiar with the matter pointed out.

“This would have aligned with the project’s objectives and provided a more cost-effective solution,” he said.

Despite repeated attempts, the Director of Inland Water Transport, Assam, was unavailable for comment.