Guwahati: Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, sharply criticised Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday, questioning his understanding of the difference between a rally and a protest.

Gogoi’s remarks came ahead of the Congress party’s nationwide Ambedkar Samman Yatra, scheduled for Tuesday, which will also be held in Assam.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Speaking to reporters, he said, “We sought permission from the Chief Minister, but it seems he may have confused a rally with a protest. We will clarify the nature of the event and hope for his cooperation.”

The Congress rally is in response to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s controversial comments about B.R. Ambedkar, the principal architect of the Indian Constitution. Gogoi criticised Shah’s remarks, calling them “highly inappropriate.”

He said, “Amit Shah criticized Ambedkar unjustly and refused to apologize despite our demands. If he thinks he is greater than Ambedkar, he should step down.”

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The Ambedkar Samman Yatra aims to defend Ambedkar’s legacy and reinforce his contributions to Indian society, according to Gogoi. The event is part of a nationwide effort to counter Shah’s remarks and uphold Ambedkar’s values.

Meanwhile, in the aftermath of the chaotic “Raj Bhawan Chalo” march on December 18, the Kamrup district administration has invoked Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, to maintain law and order.

The prohibitory order, issued on December 19, bans gatherings of more than five people and protests within a 1-km radius of the Dispur Capital Complex.

Gogoi also highlighted the alleged bias in the treatment of political leaders, stating, “Union Ministers like Narendra Modi and Amit Shah are always welcomed in Assam, but Rahul Gandhi faces restrictions whenever he visits.”

Criticising the BJP government further, Gogoi accused it of ignoring pressing public concerns.

“There’s no clarity on granting ST status to six communities or resolving the Manipur crisis. Instead, the government focuses on attacking Congress leaders rather than addressing critical issues affecting the people,” he said.