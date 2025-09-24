Dibrugarh: The Dibrugarh district of All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) on Wednesday demanded the government to rename Bogibeel Bridge after legendary musician Zubeen Garg.

“We demand Bogibeel bridge to be renamed as Zubeen Garg bridge because he was a bridge between the people of north and South bank. Zubeen Garg was a bridge between both the cultures of north and south bank,” said Rupjyoti Borthakur, Dibrugarh district president AASU.

He said, “Zubeen Garg was the cultural icon of Assam, who believed in love and cultural unity. The Bogibeel bridge, longest road cum rail bridge of India should be renamed after legendary singer Zubeen Garg,”.

“Dedicating the Bogibeel bridge in Zubeen Garg’s name will be symbolic tribute to him,” Borthakur said.

The Bogibeel Bridge is India’s longest rail-cum-road bridge, spanning 4.94 km across the Brahmaputra River in Assam.

It connects the Dibrugarh and Dhemaji districts, featuring a three-lane road on the upper deck and a two-line railway on the lower deck.

The bridge was inaugurated on December 25, 2018, is strategically important for both civilian connectivity and national security, improving movement of defense forces to the Indo-China border.